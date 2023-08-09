Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Caused By Technological Process Breach - Emergency Services
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) An explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad in the Moscow region occurred due to a violation of the technological process, the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that an explosion had hit an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad. The incident prompted a total evacuation.
"The preliminary cause of the explosion is a violation of the technological process," the emergency services said.