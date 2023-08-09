Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Caused by Technological Process Breach - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) An explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad in the Moscow region occurred due to a violation of the technological process, the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that an explosion had hit an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad. The incident prompted a total evacuation.

"The preliminary cause of the explosion is a violation of the technological process," the emergency services said.