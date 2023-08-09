Open Menu

Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Caused By Technological Process Breach - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sergiyev Posad Plant Blast Caused by Technological Process Breach - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) An explosion at an optical-mechanical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad in the Moscow region occurred due to a violation of the technological process, the emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that an explosion had hit an optical-mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad. The incident prompted a total evacuation.

"The preliminary cause of the explosion is a violation of the technological process," the emergency services said.

Related Topics

Moscow Sergiyev Posad

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

14 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

1 hour ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

6 hours ago
NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

13 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

13 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

14 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World