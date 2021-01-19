UrduPoint.com
Serial Deliveries Of Russian Aircraft Il-114-300 Planned To Start In 2022 - UAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:35 PM

Serial Deliveries of Russian Aircraft Il-114-300 Planned to Start in 2022 - UAC

The start of serial deliveries of new Russian passenger aircraft Il-114-300 is planned in 2022, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said, citing chief designer of PJSC Il (part of the UAC) Sergey Ganin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The start of serial deliveries of new Russian passenger aircraft Il-114-300 is planned in 2022, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said, citing chief designer of PJSC Il (part of the UAC) Sergey Ganin.

Earlier in December, Rostecv said, citing general director Sergei Chemezov, that serial deliveries of the aircraft were planned to begin in 2023.

"The completion of certification and the start of serial deliveries are planned in 2022," Ganin said.

More Stories From World

