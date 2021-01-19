Serial Deliveries Of Russian Aircraft Il-114-300 Planned To Start In 2022 - UAC
The start of serial deliveries of new Russian passenger aircraft Il-114-300 is planned in 2022, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said, citing chief designer of PJSC Il (part of the UAC) Sergey Ganin
Earlier in December, Rostecv said, citing general director Sergei Chemezov, that serial deliveries of the aircraft were planned to begin in 2023.
"The completion of certification and the start of serial deliveries are planned in 2022," Ganin said.