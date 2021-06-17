Serial Deliveries of Typhoon Armored Vehicles to Russian Military to Start in July

(@FahadShabbir)

Serial deliveries of the Typhoon armored vehicles to the Russian Airborne Forces will begin in July of this year, Chief Designer of Remdizel Igor Zarakhovich said on Thursday

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Serial deliveries of the Typhoon armored vehicles to the Russian Airborne Forces will begin in July of this year, Chief Designer of Remdizel Igor Zarakhovich said on Thursday.

"Typhoon-VDV has completed state tests .

.. Serial deliveries of these machines begin next month," Zakharovich told reporters during Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko's visit to the plant.

The chief designer also said that a new armored mining vehicle is prepared for state tests.