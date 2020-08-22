UrduPoint.com
Serial Production Of PLK Pistol, Makarov's Successor, To Start In November - Kalashnikov

Sat 22nd August 2020

PARK PATRIOT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The new Lebedev compact pistol (PLK), which is positioned as the successor to the world-famous PM, will enter serial production in November 2020, Kalashnikov Concern said in a presentation.

"Production status: state tests have been completed, trial operation is being carried out in the Russian Interior Ministry, the start of serial production in November 2020," the document says.

The pistol was created according to the technical assignment approved by the Interior Ministry, caliber is 9 millimeters.

Unlike most foreign analogues, it has two-sided controls, making it equally convenient to use for both right-handers and left-handers.

