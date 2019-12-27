UrduPoint.com
Serial Production Of Russia's Il-112V Military Transport Plane May Start In 2020 - Company

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:11 PM

The serial production of Russia's advanced Il-112V military transport aircraft may start in 2022, the Ilyshin Aviation Complex announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The serial production of Russia's advanced Il-112V military transport aircraft may start in 2022, the Ilyshin Aviation Complex announced on Friday.

"The enterprises of the transport aviation division will be ready for serial production of the aircraft in 2022. Production capacities allow to produce more than 10 IL-112V aircraft per year," the press service told reporters.

According to the statement, the aircraft is currently undergoing factory tests.

"After the maiden flight and as part of preparation for preliminary tests, the on-board measurement system was installed on the aircraft, a number of improvements were made and solutions for optimizing take-off weight were worked out," the press service said.

The second prototype of the aircraft is currently in the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) for strength and durability tests.

Two more prototypes are now under construction.

The Il-112V is an aircraft developed by the Ilyushin Aviation Complex to replace the aging Antonov An-26 planes. It is the first military transport aircraft to be created from scratch in the post-Soviet period. The plane is designed for transporting and parachuting military equipment and personnel, as well as various cargo.

The aircraft is about 24 meters (79 feet) long, has a wingspan of 27.6 meters (91 feet) and can fly at a cruising speed of up to 500 kilometers per hour (310 miles per hour) to a range of up to 2,400 kilometers. It can carry up to 5 tonnes (11,000 Pounds) of payload.

More Stories From World

