Serial supplies of advanced Forpost-R drones to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in 2020, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Serial supplies of advanced Forpost-R drones to the Russian Armed Forces will begin in 2020 , the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"From 2020, under the contract between the Russian Defense Ministry and the Urals Civil Aviation Plant, its serial supply to the troops will begin," it said.