MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Serial supplies of Zircon hypersonic missiles for the Russian Navy will begin in 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"Tests of the missile armament system with the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile are being successfully carried out.

In 2020, a number of successful launches of the Zircon missile from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate were conducted, and their serial delivery will begin in 2022," Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.