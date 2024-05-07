Open Menu

Serie A Blasts Plans For Government Football Finance Body

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Serie A blasts plans for government football finance body

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Serie A on Monday blasted Italian government plans to create a finance regulatory authority for professional sports clubs which would supplant an existing body within the country's football federation.

Italy's top football division joined the football federation (FIGC) and Olympic Committee (CONI), the country's highest sporting authority, in criticising sport minister Andrea Abodi's proposal.

After a meeting held on Monday, Serie A clubs "expressed unanimously their opposition to the proposed creation of a governmental regulatory authority which would oversee the finances of professional sporting clubs".

"We insist that the organisation of sport remain independent of politics," added Serie A.

Italy's basketball federation (FIP) and top division, also called Serie A, said they were "completely astonished" at the move, of which they had been kept "completely in the dark".

Professional football's finances are currently overseen by the FIGC's supervisory commission COVISOC which was involved in uncovering a transfer scandal that led to Juventus being deducted 10 points last season.

"This project is disrespectful towards our authorities," said FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina on Monday.

After a meeting later on Monday the FIGC said that Gravina "will ask the minister Abodi to schedule an urgent debate together with the president of CONI".

The FIGC added that during Monday's meeting "a number of issues were found" in the government's draft proposal.

Abodi insisted on Monday that the new body would not get involved granting teams permission to participate in league championships, saying that "this will remain in the hands of the FIGC".

However, government interference in football regulation will also attract attention for European and global governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

Last month, UEFA and FIA issued a statement expressing "great concern" at the Spanish government deciding to create a commission to "oversee" the country's scandal-hit football federation (RFEF).

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya's memberships over government interference in 2022, subsequently lifting the bans.

Related Topics

Football Scandal Sports FIFA Italy Zimbabwe Kenya Federal Investigation Agency Olympics Government Top Juventus Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

56 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

1 hour ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

1 hour ago
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

1 hour ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

1 hour ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

1 hour ago
 PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment

1 hour ago
 S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city ..

S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall

1 hour ago
 Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national ..

Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World