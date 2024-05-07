Serie A Blasts Plans For Government Football Finance Body
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Serie A on Monday blasted Italian government plans to create a finance regulatory authority for professional sports clubs which would supplant an existing body within the country's football federation.
Italy's top football division joined the football federation (FIGC) and Olympic Committee (CONI), the country's highest sporting authority, in criticising sport minister Andrea Abodi's proposal.
After a meeting held on Monday, Serie A clubs "expressed unanimously their opposition to the proposed creation of a governmental regulatory authority which would oversee the finances of professional sporting clubs".
"We insist that the organisation of sport remain independent of politics," added Serie A.
Italy's basketball federation (FIP) and top division, also called Serie A, said they were "completely astonished" at the move, of which they had been kept "completely in the dark".
Professional football's finances are currently overseen by the FIGC's supervisory commission COVISOC which was involved in uncovering a transfer scandal that led to Juventus being deducted 10 points last season.
"This project is disrespectful towards our authorities," said FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina on Monday.
After a meeting later on Monday the FIGC said that Gravina "will ask the minister Abodi to schedule an urgent debate together with the president of CONI".
The FIGC added that during Monday's meeting "a number of issues were found" in the government's draft proposal.
Abodi insisted on Monday that the new body would not get involved granting teams permission to participate in league championships, saying that "this will remain in the hands of the FIGC".
However, government interference in football regulation will also attract attention for European and global governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.
Last month, UEFA and FIA issued a statement expressing "great concern" at the Spanish government deciding to create a commission to "oversee" the country's scandal-hit football federation (RFEF).
FIFA suspended Zimbabwe and Kenya's memberships over government interference in 2022, subsequently lifting the bans.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall
Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..
More Stories From World
-
No let up yet for flood-battered south Brazilfew seconds
-
Prophet's Mosque accommodates over 4.2 million worshippers last week10 minutes ago
-
UN experts slams Israel’s ‘sexual assault and violence’ against women, children in Gaza30 minutes ago
-
Merlier pips Milan to Giro third stage, bold Pogacar holds lead50 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities, highlights new pro ..55 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations to take flight at SCR ..56 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaign56 minutes ago
-
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'56 minutes ago
-
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers1 hour ago
-
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources1 hour ago
-
S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall1 hour ago
-
UN pledges to stand with Gazans amid reports Hamas has accepted ceasefire deal1 hour ago