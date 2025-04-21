Open Menu

Serie A Postpones Matches Due To Pope's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Serie A postpones matches due to Pope's death

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The four Serie A matches scheduled to take place on Monday have been postponed to a later date following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian top flight said in a statement.

Udinese's game at Torino, Fiorentina's visit to Cagliari, Genoa's match against Lazio and Juventus' trip to Parma will be rescheduled to an unspecified date.

The games will have to fit into a congested finish to the season, potentially clashing with the Champions League semi-finals.

Serie A also postponed matches in its youth league.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) announced that all games across professional and amateur football on Monday would be rescheduled to a later date.

The FIGC hailed the Pope as "an example of Christian charity and dignity in suffering, always close to the world of football".

The Vatican said Pope Francis, a keen football fan, died aged 88 on Monday.

Recent Stories

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

14 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

27 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

35 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World