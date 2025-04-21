Serie A Postpones Matches Due To Pope's Death
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The four Serie A matches scheduled to take place on Monday have been postponed to a later date following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian top flight said in a statement.
Udinese's game at Torino, Fiorentina's visit to Cagliari, Genoa's match against Lazio and Juventus' trip to Parma will be rescheduled to an unspecified date.
The games will have to fit into a congested finish to the season, potentially clashing with the Champions League semi-finals.
Serie A also postponed matches in its youth league.
The Italian football federation (FIGC) announced that all games across professional and amateur football on Monday would be rescheduled to a later date.
The FIGC hailed the Pope as "an example of Christian charity and dignity in suffering, always close to the world of football".
The Vatican said Pope Francis, a keen football fan, died aged 88 on Monday.
