Series of 10 Explosions Heard in Kherson, Air Defense System at Work - Administration

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A series of 10 explosions were heard in Nova Kakhovka of Kherson region on Thursday, presumably the Russian air defense system was working, the local administration said.

"In Nova Kakhovka the air-defense system is at work: 10 explosions," the administration said on Telegram.

Ukrainian military regularly shells civilian infrastructure of Nova Kakhovka, launches attacks on the hydroelectric power station, residential areas, markets and enterprises.