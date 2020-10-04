UrduPoint.com
Series Of Blasts Rocks Nagorno-Karabakh Capital Of Stepanakert - Correspondent

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Powerful blasts were heard in the center of Stepanakert, the capital of unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on Saturday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

After each explosion, the distinctive sound of shrapnel peppering the area was heard.

It is unclear what targets were hit.

The blasts came after air raid sirens went off in the city. The Armenian Defense Ministry said that exchanges of fire with Azerbaijani forces continued at the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh.

More Stories From World

