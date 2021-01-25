Series of Militant Attacks in Western Nigeria Kills 6, Displaces Thousands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Several bandit assaults on localities in the western Nigerian state of Niger over the weekend have resulted in 6 fatalities, over 20 people injured and thousands displaced, the Daily Trust newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, over 200 gunmen on motorcycles launched attacks across the Niger state on Saturday, carrying on through Sunday, and five people were taken hostage in addition to the killings.

Some 3,000 villagers were forced to leave their homes in several localities across the area, including Abolo, Dakolo, Kubi, Barakwai, Amale, Beni, Zakolo, Nani, Kakuri, Gudani, Gwajau and Kado.

Those injured in the attacks have been hospitalized, the news outlet said.