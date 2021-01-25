UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Series Of Militant Attacks In Western Nigeria Kills 6, Displaces Thousands - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:20 PM

Series of Militant Attacks in Western Nigeria Kills 6, Displaces Thousands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Several bandit assaults on localities in the western Nigerian state of Niger over the weekend have resulted in 6 fatalities, over 20 people injured and thousands displaced, the Daily Trust newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the media outlet, over 200 gunmen on motorcycles launched attacks across the Niger state on Saturday, carrying on through Sunday, and five people were taken hostage in addition to the killings.

Some 3,000 villagers were forced to leave their homes in several localities across the area, including Abolo, Dakolo, Kubi, Barakwai, Amale, Beni, Zakolo, Nani, Kakuri, Gudani, Gwajau and Kado.

Those injured in the attacks have been hospitalized, the news outlet said.

Related Topics

Injured Beni Niger Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Pakistani diplomats will not participate in ceremo ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs kicks off UAE Customs Week activitie ..

6 minutes ago

Charlotte McGarry bags 10K Run honours in Stage 2 ..

14 minutes ago

PTI may put Pakistan “in grave danger” by comm ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 98.77 million

21 minutes ago

Welding Ceremony Of 3Rd Milgem Class Corvette For ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.