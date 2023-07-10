Open Menu

Serious Breakthrough In Negotiations Needed To 'Sustainably' End Yemen War - UN Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Negotiations to "sustainably" end the war in Yemen continue but more substantial discussions are needed to achieve a breakthrough, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Negotiations to "sustainably" end the war in Yemen continue but more substantial discussions are needed to achieve a breakthrough, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said on Monday.

"This period of relative calm has opened the door for serious discussions with Yemeni actors on the way forward toward ending the conflict.

Discussions are ongoing, but - if we are to sustainably end the war - these talks have to reach a serious breakthrough," Grundberg said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The United Nations is grateful to regional actors such as Saudi Arabia or Oman for their support of the discussions, Grundberg added.

Yemen has remained engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces and Houthi rebels since 2014, with the situation worsening the following year after a Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict by conducting operations against the Houthis.

