MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Serology tests for COVID-19 antibodies showed that about 4.43 percent of residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the world's first epicenter of the new coronavirus, had contracted the virus, the country's Center of Disease Control (CDC) said on Monday.

"The [serological] survey discovered that about 4.43 percent of the population in local communities in Wuhan had COVID-19 antibodies," China's CDC said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The survey was based on samples from 34,000 people in the Hubei province and six other provinces.

According to the survey, only 0.44 percent of residents in other cities in the Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, had COVID-19 antibodies, while only two positive results were identified among the 12,000 people tested in six other provinces.

Wuhan was the first city in the world to detect a cluster of COVID-19 patients in December last year and went on to become the world's first epicenter of the global pandemic.

Over 80 million people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic, which has killed over 1.7 million.