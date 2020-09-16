Serology Tests Show Less Than 10% of World Population Contracted COVID-19 - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

Hundreds of ongoing serology studies and available results indicate that less than 10 percent of the global population has been infected with the coronavirus so far, meaning that the pandemic is far from over, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Hundreds of ongoing serology studies and available results indicate that less than 10 percent of the global population has been infected with the coronavirus so far, meaning that the pandemic is far from over, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization, said on Wednesday.

"And the serology tests tell us, and I am overgeneralizing, but of the hundreds of studies that are being done and of the results we have that less than 10 percent of the population globally, you know, has been infected so far, that means that a virus has a long way to go," Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.

The expert said that the world was "nowhere near the level of herd immunity."