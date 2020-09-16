UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serology Tests Show Less Than 10% Of World Population Contracted COVID-19 - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:21 PM

Serology Tests Show Less Than 10% of World Population Contracted COVID-19 - WHO

Hundreds of ongoing serology studies and available results indicate that less than 10 percent of the global population has been infected with the coronavirus so far, meaning that the pandemic is far from over, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Hundreds of ongoing serology studies and available results indicate that less than 10 percent of the global population has been infected with the coronavirus so far, meaning that the pandemic is far from over, Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the emerging diseases unit of the World Health Organization, said on Wednesday.

"And the serology tests tell us, and I am overgeneralizing, but of the hundreds of studies that are being done and of the results we have that less than 10 percent of the population globally, you know, has been infected so far, that means that a virus has a long way to go," Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session with her colleague Mike Ryan.

The expert said that the world was "nowhere near the level of herd immunity."

Related Topics

World Immunity Van From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

7 minutes ago

Governor, Chief Minister condole with chief whip ..

12 seconds ago

Russia-Netherlands Negotiations on Tax Agreement R ..

13 seconds ago

Hurricane Sally drenches US Gulf Coast

16 seconds ago

Children of UAE Frontline Healthcare Heroes eligib ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Minister accords approval for conducting pro ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.