Seroprevalence Tests Show Most Of World Remains Susceptible To COVID-19 - WHO's Tedros

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Coronavirus antibody tests show that the majority of the people around the world are still susceptible to the infection, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday during a press conference.

Tedros mentioned that hundreds of seroprevalence studies have been done around the world with various differences in quality and methodology.

"Despite their limitations, their results are fairly consistent: they tell us that most of the world's population remains susceptible to infection with the #COVID19 virus," Tedros said.

The head of the World Health Organization also said that time will show how the antibody response changes over time, adding that health experts are still learning "how strong immune responses are in different populations" and how long the response lasts.

