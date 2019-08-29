UrduPoint.com
Servant Of The People Party Forms One-Faction Coalition In Ukrainian Parliament - Speaker

A one-faction coalition of the pro-presidential party Servant of the People has been formed in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, it comprises 254 lawmakers

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) A one-faction coalition of the pro-presidential party Servant of the People has been formed in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation, it comprises 254 lawmakers.

In line with the law, a coalition of lawmaker factions is formed in Ukraine's parliament "based on the results of elections and on the basis of coordinating political positions" within a month from the date of the first meeting.

Its makeup should include most lawmakers from the constitutional makeup of the Rada, that is, at least 226. Thus, the deadline for forming a coalition in the current parliament would be September 29.

The law clearly states: the faction in the Rada, which includes the majority of lawmakers from the constitutional makeup of parliament, has the same rights as the coalition. This means that the Servant of the People, by law, may independently form a majority without involving other parties in cooperation.

