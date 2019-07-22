Servant of the People Party Leading in 117 Ukrainian Single-Mandate Districts - Commission

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party candidates are leading in the snap parliamentary elections in 117 single-mandate Constituencies, the country's Central Election Commission said on Monday, after processing 33 percent of ballots.

Independent candidates are winning the voting in 51 constituencies, the Opposition Platform - For Life party in eight districts, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party in two, former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party in two and rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's the Voice party also in two.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts. Servant of the People is also winning the party lists voting, gaining over 42 percent of votes, according to the preliminary results.

Servant of the People can now count on some 238 seats in the parliament. A Ukraine party can form a government without entering a coalition if it gets 226 seats, or more.