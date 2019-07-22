UrduPoint.com
Servant Of The People Party Leading In 99 Ukrainian Single-Mandate Districts - Commission

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:50 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party members are leading in the snap parliamentary elections in 99 single-mandate Constituencies, the country's Central Election Commission said on Monday.

As of 2:00 a.m.

(23:00 GMT on Sunday) independent candidates are winning the voting in 64 constituencies, the Opposition Platform - For Life party in seven districts, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party in three and former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party in two.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. The Ukrainian parliament has 450 seats, of which 225 will be taken through party lists and the other 225 by a majority vote in single-mandate electoral districts. Servant of the People is also winning the party lists voting, gaining over 40 percent of votes, according to the preliminary results.

