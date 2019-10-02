Servant of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon for Donbas Militants - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Ukraine's propresidential Servant of the People party rejects unconditioned pardon for militants from the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, as well as the existence of Donbas People's Militia, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday, after the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the "Steinmeier formula" peace plan, that the country's parliament would prepare a new law on the special status of Donbas, set to be open for public discussion and to take effect permanently after local election.

"The Ukrainian president has repeatedly publicly outlined all the red lines, including today, at a meeting with heads of factions. We, lawmakers from Servant of the People, will stand up for this during discussions of the law on peculiarities of local self-governance. I am not satisfied with the existing law as it contains an article on unconditioned pardon and an article on the People's Militia. This is something I don't want to see on our land, something the Servant of the People does not want, and something President Zelenskyy does not want," Yaremenko said in his address in the national parliament.