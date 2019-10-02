UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Servant Of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon For Donbas Militants - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

Servant of The People Rejects Unconditioned Pardon for Donbas Militants - Lawmaker

Ukraine's propresidential Servant of the People party rejects unconditioned pardon for militants from the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, as well as the existence of Donbas People's Militia, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Ukraine's propresidential Servant of the People party rejects unconditioned pardon for militants from the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas, as well as the existence of Donbas People's Militia, lawmaker Bohdan Yaremenko said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday, after the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the "Steinmeier formula" peace plan, that the country's parliament would prepare a new law on the special status of Donbas, set to be open for public discussion and to take effect permanently after local election.

"The Ukrainian president has repeatedly publicly outlined all the red lines, including today, at a meeting with heads of factions. We, lawmakers from Servant of the People, will stand up for this during discussions of the law on peculiarities of local self-governance. I am not satisfied with the existing law as it contains an article on unconditioned pardon and an article on the People's Militia. This is something I don't want to see on our land, something the Servant of the People does not want, and something President Zelenskyy does not want," Yaremenko said in his address in the national parliament.

Related Topics

Election Militants Ukraine Parliament All From

Recent Stories

Russia's RDIF Plans to Implement Petrochemical Pro ..

31 seconds ago

PHF trying to rope in Netherlands for a bilateral ..

51 seconds ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listings by DP World of US$5 ..

17 minutes ago

We Are Drifting Towards War Because Of India’s A ..

27 minutes ago

Burki excels in PSA Ranking

55 seconds ago

OIC Secretary General Heads to Rabat to Partake in ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.