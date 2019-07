Servant of the People Winning Ukrainian Election With 41.52% as 10.29% of Votes Counted

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is leading the snap parliamentary election with 41.52 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, as 10.29 percent of ballots are counted.

The Opposition Platform - For Life party comes second with 12.

02 percent of votes, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity with 8.8 percent, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland party with 8.72 percent as well as rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's the Voice party with 6.37 percent. Other parties fail to get 5 percent of votes, needed for any Ukrainian party to enter the parliament.