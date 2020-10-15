Participants of the riots in the White House in Bishkek have broken the server of parliament where the entire database of bills was being kept, media reported on Thursday, citing lawmaker Dastan Bekeshev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Participants of the riots in the White House in Bishkek have broken the server of parliament where the entire database of bills was being kept, media reported on Thursday, citing lawmaker Dastan Bekeshev.

According to the 24.kg news agency, the parliament's website was partially restored.

"Some part of the website of Jogorku Kenesh [the Kyrgyz parliament] was restored. We did a backup. But the database with bills was removed," the lawmaker said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The press service of the parliament has partially confirmed this information.

"The server, where the entire database of bills was stored, is now being restored. Our IT specialists and experts are working on this," the press service said, as quoted by the media outlet.

Earlier in the day, Sooronbay Jeenbekov announced he had decided to step down, noting that he does not want to be remembered as "a president who shed blood and fired shots at his own citizens." Under the Kyrgyz legislation, parliament speaker Kanat Isayev will now perform the duties of the head of state.

Mass protests started in the Central Asian country after the October 4 parliamentary election.

Supporters of the political parties that did not make it to parliament, citing alleged electoral fraud, clashed with law enforcement officers and seized the parliament building. More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes, and one was killed. Several high-ranking officials, including the former prime minister, Kubatbek Boronov, have resigned. Jeenbekov, according to his press secretary, was in Bishkek the entire time and controlled the situation.

Per the constitution of Kyrgyzstan, the elections for the new president of the republic must take place no later than January 15, 2021. According to Article 68 of the constitution, the early presidential election are to be held within three months from the date of termination of the presidential powers.

The constitution also prescribes that if the termination of powers by the president is early for reasons specified in the basic law, the presidential powers shall be performed by the speaker of parliament until the election of a new president. If it is impossible, the presidential responsibilities shall be performed by the prime minister of the republic.