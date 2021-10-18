UrduPoint.com

Service Life Of Stiletto Intercontinental Missiles Extended Until 2023 - Design Bureau

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The service life of the UR-100N ("Stiletto") intercontinental ballistic missiles has been extended until at least 2023, Alexander Leonov, the general director of the NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket design bureau told Sputnik.

"The UR-100N UТТKh missiles already have the longest periods of service. To date, these periods have been extended by more than 37 years, which ensures the operation of the complex in accordance with the plans of the Strategic Missile Forces. As a result of these measures, year after year, we are extending the service life of the missiles. This is also planned in 2022," Leonov said.

