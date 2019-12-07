UrduPoint.com
Service Member Kills 3 Police Officers In Southern Iran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 08:49 PM

Service Member Kills 3 Police Officers in Southern Iran - Reports

An Iranian service member shot and killed three police officers in the southern city of Bandar Lengeh on Saturday, state media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) An Iranian service member shot and killed three police officers in the southern city of Bandar Lengeh on Saturday, state media reported.

The gunman was detained, the IRIB broadcaster said.

Investigators are trying to figure out his motives.

It was not immediately known what branch of the military the shooter belonged to. The city where the incident took place lies on the coast of the Persian Gulf. Iran has a naval base nearby.

