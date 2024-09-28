Open Menu

Service Station Blast Kills 10 In Russia's Dagestan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Service station blast kills 10 in Russia's Dagestan

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) An explosion tore through a service station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan Friday, killing at least 10 people and wounding 11 others, the emergency situations ministry said.

Two children were among the dead, the ministry added on social media network Telegram.

The initial ministry statement had put the toll at five dead and three wounded without giving a cause for the blast.

"The station's building is destroyed," it posted on Telegram.

"The technical area and the cafeteria are burning over a surface of 500 square metres.

"

The ministry update said the fire had been brought under control but not yet extinguished.

Almost 120 rescuers were working at the scene south of Dagestan's capital Makhachkala, it added.

In August 2023, an explosion followed by a fire at a service station in a Makhachkala suburb killed 37 people and injured 119.

Such accidents are frequent in Russia where violations of safety standards and ageing facilities often cause them.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Russia Social Media Makhachkala August

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

12 hours ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

15 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

16 hours ago
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

16 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

16 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

17 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

18 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

18 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

18 hours ago

More Stories From World