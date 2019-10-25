UrduPoint.com
Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers In Russian Far East - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers in Russian Far East - Defense Ministry

A Russian serviceman in the country's Far Eastern Zabaykalsky Territory shot dead eight soldiers and wounded two others, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) A Russian serviceman in the country's Far Eastern Zabaykalsky Territory shot dead eight soldiers and wounded two others, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday.

"On October 25, at about 6:20 p.m.

local time, when the guard changed, a serviceman of a repair and technical base deployed in the Zabaykalsky Territory opened fire on his fellow soldiers from service firearms. As a result, eight servicemen were killed on the spot, two others received wounds of varying severity," it said.

The ministry said the shooter had been detained, adding that the lives of the wounded, who had been taken to a military hospital, were out of danger.

It said the shooter could have opened fire due to a mental breakdown not connected with his service.

