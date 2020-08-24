UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Servicemen From Over 80 States Study at Russian Military Universities - Defense Minister

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Servicemen of the armed forces of more than 80 countries receive military education at Russian universities, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said on Monday.

"I should note with satisfaction that the demand for the Russian military education among the armed forces of foreign states grows every year. More than 80 countries are currently training their military personnel in our universities," Pankov said at a round table devoted to the military education on the sidelines of ARMY 2020 forum.

He noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense has exceeded the Soviet level in terms of providing military education to foreign military personnel.

The Russian network of higher military educational institutions includes 36 educational organizations and their branches, including three military educational and research centers of the armed forces' branches, 11 academies and eight branches, two military universities, 11 military schools and the Military Institute of Physical Culture.

