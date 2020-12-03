UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Servicemen Of Russia's Eastern Military District Start To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:40 AM

Servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District Start to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Thursday among servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District, its press service said in a statement.

"Today, the vaccination of servicemen against the coronavirus disease has started in the Eastern Military District. The first batch of the vaccine has been delivered to Khabarovsk with a military transport plane of the district's aviation in special thermal containers," the statement said.

According to the press service, doctors who are working in military medical facilities with coronavirus patients will be vaccinated before others.

After that, the command personnel and servicemen on combat alert will get the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed more than 2.34 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 41,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia Alert Khabarovsk March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

7 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

7 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

7 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

6 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

6 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.