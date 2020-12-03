(@FahadShabbir)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on Thursday among servicemen of Russia's Eastern Military District, its press service said in a statement.

"Today, the vaccination of servicemen against the coronavirus disease has started in the Eastern Military District. The first batch of the vaccine has been delivered to Khabarovsk with a military transport plane of the district's aviation in special thermal containers," the statement said.

According to the press service, doctors who are working in military medical facilities with coronavirus patients will be vaccinated before others.

After that, the command personnel and servicemen on combat alert will get the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Russia has confirmed more than 2.34 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 41,000 fatalities.