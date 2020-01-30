UrduPoint.com
Servicemen, Tanks Delivered To Tripoli By Turkish Navy - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Turkish Navy has delivered servicemen and tanks to the Libyan capital of Tripoli, controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan media reported.

According to the 218TV broadcaster, the Turkish troops arrived on board of two military vessels and disembarked on early Wednesday. One more Turkish ship has reportedly delivered tanks to Tripoli.

Other media reported that munitions and military equipment had been transported to an airbase in central Tripoli.

Turkey has repeatedly vowed readiness to send troops to assist the GNA, a pledge facilitated into action by a memorandum on security and military cooperation that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj signed in late November.

Turkey continues to support the GNA even after the peace conference, which was held in Berlin on January 19 amid the ongoing offensive of the Libyan National Army on Tripoli and resulted in a joint communique that obliged all the participants, including Turkey, to refrain from supporting any of the warring parties.

