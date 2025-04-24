Setouchi Triennale art festival opens in western Japan

Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The spring session of the Setouchi Triennale, a contemporary art festival held every three years on the islands and other areas of Kagawa and Okayama prefectures, opened on April 18.

This year's event, with venues expanded to include some coastal areas in Kagawa, features about 190 artworks in the spring session, in which domestic and overseas artists delved into local history and culture.

Blessed with a blue sky and fine weather, art fans gathered at the various venues on the opening day to enjoy the island-hopping journey in the Seto Inland Sea.

During the opening ceremony at Anabuki Arena Kagawa in Takamatsu, attended by about 600 participants, Kagawa Gov. Toyohito Ikeda said, "The power of art goes beyond just a single event and is connected to the creation of a sustainable future. I hope you will immerse in the charms of Kagawa and the Seto Inland Sea, and enjoy the journey of encounters and excitement."

This was followed by the festival's General Director Fram Kitagawa introducing participating artists by venue. Three trumpet players who hail from Kagawa then played a fanfare, and then a giant balloon performance was put on.

At Takamatsu Port, visitors boarded vessels bound for Naoshima and Oshima islands as the festival's staff members and volunteers saw them off.

At the various venues, festival participants, with the guidebook in hand, were seen poring over the artworks, each at their own pace.

The 107-day art festival, held for a sixth time, takes place in three periods through the year -- the spring session lasting through May 25, the summer session to be held Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, and the fall session Oct. 3 to Nov. 9. It comprises of 17 venues in total, including the Seto Ohashi Bridge area in spring, the Shido-Tsuda and Hiketa areas in summer, and the Utazu area in autumn, in addition to the various Seto Inland Sea islands.

A record total of 256 artworks will come from 218 artists and projects from 37 countries and regions. In particular, organizers have put extra effort into showcasing exhibits from Asia, as the event aims to become a major festival in Asian culture and art.

Welcoming events and opening ceremonies were also held on Naoshima and in the Seicho district in Sakaide, Kagawa Prefecture, the following day.