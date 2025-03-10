Settled Szczesny Paying Off Barca Bet As Benfica Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Barcelona hold a slender lead on Benfica ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg clash on Tuesday and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny deserves a fair share of the credit for it.
Pedri was named man of the match in Barca's 1-0 win in Lisbon last Wednesday but Polish veteran Szczesny said he merited at least "half" of the trophy, and the Spaniard said his team-mate should have it.
The goalkeeper, 34, will get another chance to win one himself at the Olympic Stadium with Portuguese visitors Benfica needing to go on the attack to turn the tie around.
With Barcelona down to 10 men in the first leg after Pau Cubarsi's early red card, Szczesny made several fine saves to help the Catalans hold on after Raphinha sent them ahead.
It was his best performance since arriving at Barcelona in October on an emergency basis, after first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a severe knee injury.
"He is fantastic, he helped us a lot, that is his job, we cannot hide it," said Barca coach Hansi Flick.
Former Arsenal and Juventus stopper Szczesny came out of retirement to join the Catalan giants and has become Flick's number one in 2025, repaying his coach for his decision to back him ahead of Inaki Pena.
Recent Stories
Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
More Stories From World
-
Floods hit eastern Australia, 200,000 properties blacked out6 minutes ago
-
Alonso and Leverkusen need 'big miracle' against Bayern6 minutes ago
-
Far-right candidate excluded from Romania presidential vote6 minutes ago
-
Henley snatches Arnold Palmer win after Morikawa stumble6 minutes ago
-
Settled Szczesny paying off Barca bet as Benfica visit6 minutes ago
-
DR Congo bets on cobalt export freeze to halt price tumble6 minutes ago
-
Swiatek, Medvedev sprint into Indian Wells fourth round6 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets16 minutes ago
-
Napoli win refreshes title hopes as Atalanta thrash Juventus16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update36 minutes ago
-
Arsenal title bid fades after Man Utd draw as Chelsea go fourth7 hours ago
-
Napoli refresh title hopes with win over Fiorentina7 hours ago