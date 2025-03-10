Settled Szczesny paying off Barca bet as Benfica visit

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Barcelona hold a slender lead on Benfica ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg clash on Tuesday and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny deserves a fair share of the credit for it.

Pedri was named man of the match in Barca's 1-0 win in Lisbon last Wednesday but Polish veteran Szczesny said he merited at least "half" of the trophy, and the Spaniard said his team-mate should have it.

The goalkeeper, 34, will get another chance to win one himself at the Olympic Stadium with Portuguese visitors Benfica needing to go on the attack to turn the tie around.

With Barcelona down to 10 men in the first leg after Pau Cubarsi's early red card, Szczesny made several fine saves to help the Catalans hold on after Raphinha sent them ahead.

It was his best performance since arriving at Barcelona in October on an emergency basis, after first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a severe knee injury.

"He is fantastic, he helped us a lot, that is his job, we cannot hide it," said Barca coach Hansi Flick.

Former Arsenal and Juventus stopper Szczesny came out of retirement to join the Catalan giants and has become Flick's number one in 2025, repaying his coach for his decision to back him ahead of Inaki Pena.