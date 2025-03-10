Open Menu

Settled Szczesny Paying Off Barca Bet As Benfica Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:40 AM

Settled Szczesny paying off Barca bet as Benfica visit

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Barcelona hold a slender lead on Benfica ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg clash on Tuesday and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny deserves a fair share of the credit for it.

Pedri was named man of the match in Barca's 1-0 win in Lisbon last Wednesday but Polish veteran Szczesny said he merited at least "half" of the trophy, and the Spaniard said his team-mate should have it.

The goalkeeper, 34, will get another chance to win one himself at the Olympic Stadium with Portuguese visitors Benfica needing to go on the attack to turn the tie around.

With Barcelona down to 10 men in the first leg after Pau Cubarsi's early red card, Szczesny made several fine saves to help the Catalans hold on after Raphinha sent them ahead.

It was his best performance since arriving at Barcelona in October on an emergency basis, after first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a severe knee injury.

"He is fantastic, he helped us a lot, that is his job, we cannot hide it," said Barca coach Hansi Flick.

Former Arsenal and Juventus stopper Szczesny came out of retirement to join the Catalan giants and has become Flick's number one in 2025, repaying his coach for his decision to back him ahead of Inaki Pena.

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

Brand Dubai launches Ramadan Recipes Guide

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure B ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attract ..

Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

10 hours ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

12 hours ago
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

13 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

14 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

15 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

16 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

16 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

17 hours ago

More Stories From World