Settlement In Ukraine Can Be Based On China's Peace Plan If West, Kiev Ready - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China's peace plan for Ukraine can be taken as a basis for the peaceful settlement, but only when the West and Kiev are ready for it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Of course, we have not ignored the situation around Ukraine.

We believe that many of the provisions of the peace plan highlighted by China are in accordance with Russia's approaches and can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement when the West and Kiev are ready for it. However, so far we have not seen such readiness on their part," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Russia officials in the Kremlin.�

