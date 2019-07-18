UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Settlement Of Conflict In Eastern Ukraine Possible Only Via Contact Between Kiev, Donbas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Settlement of Conflict in Eastern Ukraine Possible Only Via Contact Between Kiev, Donbas

The full settlement of the conflict in south-eastern Ukraine is possible only via direct contact between Kiev administration and the authorities of Donbas region which comprises the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The full settlement of the conflict in south-eastern Ukraine is possible only via direct contact between Kiev administration and the authorities of Donbas region which comprises the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The only thing I would like to draw attention to is what you said - the full settlement of the conflict in the southeast, in Donbas, is possible only in the case of direct contact between Kiev authorities and representatives of these republics [DPR and LPR], Putin said at a meeting with the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Putin stressed that not a single conflict in modern history was resolved without direct negotiations between the conflicting parties.

"Russia will also do everything in its power to ensure that this process [of the peaceful settlement of the crisis] goes at the required pace and with the necessary quality," Putin said.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics in the region that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. In February 2015, the warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region, but the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February 2015 Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

4 minutes ago

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

58 minutes ago

Dubai qualified to be Capital of the Arab Media: A ..

1 hour ago

Ambient air quality healthier in federal capital a ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Airborne Platoon-2019 Contest to Feature ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran discuss opening new border crossing ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.