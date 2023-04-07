Settlement of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Thrown Far Back Due to Clashes - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The settlement process between Palestine and Israel has been pushed far back, Moscow stands for direct dialogue between the parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the settlement of relations between Palestine and Israel, unfortunately, the process has been pushed far back as a result of many events, clashes, unilateral measures taken by both Palestinians and Israelis, and which have now resulted in serious clashes, fraught with further aggravation of the situation," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Moscow believes that there is a need to return to the fundamental decisions of the UN, on which there should be direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel in the format of a two-state solution, Lavrov added.