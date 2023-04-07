Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Settlement Of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Thrown Far Back Due To Clashes - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Settlement of Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Thrown Far Back Due to Clashes - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The settlement process between Palestine and Israel has been pushed far back, Moscow stands for direct dialogue between the parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the settlement of relations between Palestine and Israel, unfortunately, the process has been pushed far back as a result of many events, clashes, unilateral measures taken by both Palestinians and Israelis, and which have now resulted in serious clashes, fraught with further aggravation of the situation," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Moscow believes that there is a need to return to the fundamental decisions of the UN, on which there should be direct dialogue between Palestine and Israel in the format of a two-state solution, Lavrov added.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

52 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

2 hours ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.