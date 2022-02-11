UrduPoint.com

Settlement Of Ukrainian Conflict Deadlocked, Parties Should Propose Specific Ideas - Kozak

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 06:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Russia's negotiator in the Normandy Four talks of political advisers and Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Friday that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is deadlocked and other parties should propose specific ideas to resolve the conflict.

"Unfortunately, the situation is deadlocked today.

The Normandy Format is the only effective international mechanism that can contribute to the settlement of the conflict. We hope that our colleagues will focus (on the settlement process) and formulate specific ideas on how the conflict could be ended," Kozak said at a press briefing.

He added that the parties to the negotiations had not discussed the possibility of holding a new summit of the Normandy Four leaders: the issue had not been raised since September 2021.

