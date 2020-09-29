Settlement on Korean Peninsula Should Move From Words to Deeds - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) It it necessary to move from words to deeds in the Korean settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Russia had invariably advocated the continuation of the joint negotiation process to resolve the entire set of problems on the Korean Peninsula, including nuclear. The minister said Moscow had supported the efforts of Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington to normalize inter-Korean and US-North Korean relations, and assisted partners in their constructive endeavors.

"At the same time, it is important to move from words to deeds, to the practical implementation of the agreements already reached.

Over the past years, there have been many of them - the Joint Statement of the leaders of the DPRK and the United States in Singapore, the Panmunjom and Pyongyang Declarations of President Moon Jae-in and DPRK State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"Unfortunately, when it came to putting their provisions into practice, it turned out that the parties were not ready for this," he said.