UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Settlement On Korean Peninsula Should Move From Words To Deeds - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:40 AM

Settlement on Korean Peninsula Should Move From Words to Deeds - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) It it necessary to move from words to deeds in the Korean settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Russia had invariably advocated the continuation of the joint negotiation process to resolve the entire set of problems on the Korean Peninsula, including nuclear. The minister said Moscow had supported the efforts of Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington to normalize inter-Korean and US-North Korean relations, and assisted partners in their constructive endeavors.

"At the same time, it is important to move from words to deeds, to the practical implementation of the agreements already reached.

Over the past years, there have been many of them - the Joint Statement of the leaders of the DPRK and the United States in Singapore, the Panmunjom and Pyongyang Declarations of President Moon Jae-in and DPRK State Council Chairman Kim Jong Un," Lavrov said in an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"Unfortunately, when it came to putting their provisions into practice, it turned out that the parties were not ready for this," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Singapore Seoul Same South Korea United States Kim Jong From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

29 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

44 minutes ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

1 hour ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.