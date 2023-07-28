Settlements in National Currencies to Increase Trade Between Russia, Africa - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and African countries is increasing despite difficulties in the global markets, and move towards settlements in national currencies will facilitate trade even further, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our entrepreneurs have something to offer to our respected partners from Africa.

Despite the difficult conditions in global markets, trade with Africa is growing steadily," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit, adding that "more energetic transition to settlements in national currencies" can increase trade.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.