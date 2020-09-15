MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Two settlements were shelled - Bala in Aleppo province and Mellaja in Idlib province - from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization," Grinkevich said.

He said the 92nd joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in Al Hasakah province.