Settlements In Syria's Idlib Under Continuous Attacks By Nusra Militants- Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Settlements in Syria's Idlib Under Continuous Attacks by Nusra Militants- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) continue shelling settlements in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced four ceasefire violations in the country.

"One shelling by the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization was recorded in the settlement of Miznaz in the Aleppo province, one in the settlement of Dadih, another in the village of Maaret-Mouhos, and one in the village of Milaja in Idlib," Zhuravlev said.

He noted that there had not been any confirmed attacks by the armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country regularly and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

