SEU Participates In International Exhibition Of Inventions Of Geneva
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Saudi Electronic University (SEU) is participating in 49th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (IEIG), held from April 17 to 21, 2024.
The SEU's participation includes three inventions that demonstrate its interaction with the international community and open new horizons of cooperation and expertise exchange with other institutions in scientific research and innovation.
As many as 26 Saudi universities are participating in the event.
