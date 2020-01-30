Sevastopol Governor Among 8 Individuals Targeted by New US Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United States has imposed sanctions on the acting governor of Sevastopol and seven other individuals over Russia's alleged actions in Crimea, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated eight individuals and one entity in response to Russia's continued aggression toward Ukraine and attempted occupation of Crimea," the Treasury said.