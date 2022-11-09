SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Wednesday that loud sounds heard across the city are connected, among other things, with the exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"I see your messages about loud sounds. Our Black Sea Fleet is conducting exercises in the offshore area," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.

In addition, mobilized personnel continue military exercises at training grounds, the governor said, specifying that target practice is underway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian troops. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.