Sevastopol Roadstead Blocked After Drone Attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Sevastopol roadstead has been temporarily blocked, ferries and boats cannot go through the bay after the morning drone attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Sevastopol city authorities said.

Governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram on Saturday morning that ships of the Black Sea Fleet were repelling a drone attack in the waters of the Sevastopol Bay, but no facilities were hit in the city.

"The roadstead has been temporarily blocked - ferries and boats are not running," the Sevastopol city authorities said on Telegram later on Saturday morning.