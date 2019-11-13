UrduPoint.com
Seven Afghan Civilians Die After Foreign Military Vehicle Explodes - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 01:03 PM

A counter-mortar vehicle carrying foreign military personnel exploded on Wednesday in the 15th police district of Afghanistan's eastern Kabul province, killing at least seven civilians, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) A counter-mortar vehicle carrying foreign military personnel exploded on Wednesday in the 15th police district of Afghanistan's eastern Kabul province, killing at least seven civilians, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Sputnik.

A source in the Afghan National Directorate of Security also told Sputnik that the vehicle was a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to a foreign military base in the country. The source added that it was carrying six foreign nationals, who were injured in the blast.

The Interior Ministry spokesman stressed that apart from those seven people who were killed, as many as seven other civilians were wounded.

"Seven civilians were killed, while seven others were injured as a result of the explosion," Rahimi said.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for decades amid the insurgency of the radical Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Even though the United States and the Taliban started negotiating the withdrawal of foreign forces last year, the peace talks broke down this September, prompting more bloodshed.

