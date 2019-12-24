UrduPoint.com
Seven Afghan Servicemen Killed In Attack On Military Base In Country's North - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:58 AM

Seven Afghan servicemen have been killed in an attack staged by militants on a military base in the country's northern Balkh province, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Seven Afghan servicemen have been killed in an attack staged by militants on a military base in the country's northern Balkh province, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the Terrorists attacked a joint military base of Afghan Army & #NDS [National Directorate of Security] in Khili Guli area of Dawlat Abad district of #Balkh.

As a result of this attack 7 Afghan army [officers] ... died and 3 others were wounded. Meanwhile, in this attack, 3 #NDS staff were also injured," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

The security situation in Afghanistan has long been shaken, as the government continues its fight against the Taliban and other militant groups active in the region. Just last week, over 20 people were injured in Balkh as a result of a bomb blast.

Your Thoughts and Comments

