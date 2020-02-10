UrduPoint.com
Seven Arrested As Turkish Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack At District Court- Reports

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Seven people have been arrested after Turkish security forces found and defused a bomb planted at a district courthouse in the southeastern province of Sirnak, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the provincial governor's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Seven people have been arrested after Turkish security forces found and defused a bomb planted at a district courthouse in the southeastern province of Sirnak, Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported on Monday, citing the provincial governor's office.

According to the agency, authorities were alerted to the potential attack in Silopi district on Sunday evening. The explosives were defused and seven people, including a chief executive at the courthouse, were arrested, the agency reported.

"A total of 45 explosives, each weighing 100 grams (0.22 lb), were found in the system room [of the courthouse]. The explosives and a timer were connected through a circuit placed in grooves dug in 16 separate columns of the building," the provincial governor's statement read, as quoted by the agency.

More explosives and roughly $38,000 were found at the house of the arrested courthouse chief executive after officials executed a search, the agency added.

Silopi district in Sirnak province is located on Turkey's borders with Iraq and Syria. Two Turkish servicemen died during a bomb disposal operation in the province in December. Turkish forces on January 30 launched a counterterrorism operation targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the province. Ankara considers the PKK to be a terrorist organization.

