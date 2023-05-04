Seven Arrested in Belgium on Suspicion of Involvement in Terrorist Attack Plan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Seven individuals have been arrested in the north-west of Belgium on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack within the country, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

Seven people were arrested in East and West Flanders under Federal prosecutor's investigation of a terrorist attack conspiracy, Echo newspaper said, citing the prosecutor's office.

The suspects are allegedly IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) supporters, the report said. They were apprehended before they could set the target for the attack, however, they were actively looking for weapons, the newspaper added.

On March 22, 2016, a series of explosions struck an airport and�Maelbeek metro station in Brussels, killing 32 and leaving over 300 injured. The IS is believed to be behind the deadly attack.