Seven Azerbaijani Soldiers Killed In Border Clash Against Armenia - Baku

Faizan Hashmi Wed 17th November 2021 | 12:47 PM

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and 10 others got injured during recent border clashes against Armenia

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and 10 others got injured during recent border clashes against Armenia.

"Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed in the clashes, ten were wounded," the ministry said, adding that the situation at the border has stabilized.

