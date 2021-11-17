Seven Azerbaijani Soldiers Killed in Border Clash Against Armenia - Baku

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and 10 others got injured during recent border clashes against Armenia

"Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed in the clashes, ten were wounded," the ministry said, adding that the situation at the border has stabilized.