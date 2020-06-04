UrduPoint.com
Seven Bases Across US to Join 5G Broadband Communications Work - Pentagon Tech Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Seven military installations across the United States will join the second phase of developing and testing 5G broadband communications technology, Defense Department 5G Technical Director Joseph Evans told reporters.

"I think we re competitive in this space: We do not think we are behind in any sense," Evans said on Wednesday. "The United States has been leaning forward on the use of 4g technologies in the military including operational use. We believe we can leverage that experience along with some of these new efforts to gain some advantages."

The seven new testing locations would be at Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Norfolk in Virginia, Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, Fort Hood in Texas, Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Pendleton in Califronia and Fort Irwin in California, Evans said.

These "second tranche" locations will join test work in the "first tranche" bases for the research that are located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, San Diego in California, Albany in New York State, Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington State, Evans said.

Research at the five first tranche bases has already included work on 5G and high powered radars at Hill Air Force Base, Evens said. Work at Tinker Air Force Base would likely focus on mid-bands in the three gigabyte range, he said.

