Seven Belarus Activists Sentenced To Jail Over Protests: Media
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:43 PM
Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Belarus on Tuesday sentenced seven activists, including senior opposition figure Pavel Severinets, to jail terms of four to seven years, a journalist reported from court.
In a trial held behind closed doors in a court in the eastern Mogilev region, the activists were found guilty of taking part in "mass unrest", referring to the historic protests that erupted after a disputed presidential election last year.